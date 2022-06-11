Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,798,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,012,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.68.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

