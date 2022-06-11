Hippo (HIPO) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hippo to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hippo alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hippo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hippo Competitors 391 2361 2410 86 2.42

Hippo currently has a consensus price target of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 346.67%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hippo has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -246.66% -37.80% -18.72% Hippo Competitors -0.60% 3.30% 0.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hippo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million -$371.40 million -0.17 Hippo Competitors $13.34 billion $2.88 billion 71.27

Hippo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hippo competitors beat Hippo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.