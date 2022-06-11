HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Purchases $14,410.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Hermanns bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,448,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Richard Hermanns bought 1,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

NASDAQ HQI opened at $14.78 on Friday. HireQuest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $203.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HireQuest by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HireQuest by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HireQuest by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

