HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.51-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.66 million.

HRT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.99. 231,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,567. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRT. Truist Financial raised their price target on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 130,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $1,813,075.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,805,811 shares in the company, valued at $150,092,714.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 219,460 shares of company stock worth $3,119,804.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

About HireRight (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.