HM Payson & Co. Buys 217 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,818 shares of company stock worth $11,014,188 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

