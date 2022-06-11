HM Payson & Co. Grows Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 26,850.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,146,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $236.87 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.44 and its 200 day moving average is $223.07. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.21.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

