HM Payson & Co. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.14.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

