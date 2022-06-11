HM Payson & Co. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,543,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Oshkosh stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $129.35.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

