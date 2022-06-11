HM Payson & Co. Has $9.03 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 873,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $247.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.91.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

