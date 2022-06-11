HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,763 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average of $98.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.94 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

