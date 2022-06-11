Howard Dvorkin Acquires 40,228 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 40,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,653.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,817,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Howard Dvorkin bought 33,064 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,676.80.

FlexShopper stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

