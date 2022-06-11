Howard Dvorkin Acquires 40,228 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 40,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,653.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,817,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,709.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 19th, Howard Dvorkin bought 33,064 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,676.80.
FlexShopper stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
