HSBC Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,500 Price Target

HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($43.86) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.35) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.61) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.38) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($57.64) to GBX 4,000 ($50.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,952.14 ($49.53).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,639.50 ($45.61) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,588.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm has a market cap of £92.88 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($54.99).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 35.90 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

