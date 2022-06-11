Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $444.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.51.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

