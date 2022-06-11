Hurco Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.48. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hurco Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Hurco Companies worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

