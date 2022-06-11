ICHI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $855,908.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $47.46 million and $855,908.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.01 or 0.00035146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00347873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00421874 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,739,108 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

