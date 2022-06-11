Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,187,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 100,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.55.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $196.77 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

