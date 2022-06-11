Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $196.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.28 and a 200-day moving average of $220.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

