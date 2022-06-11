Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

IMMR stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $187.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider William C. Martin purchased 50,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,593.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,181.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Immersion by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

