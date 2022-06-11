Innova Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INN)

Innova (INN) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $318,548.03 and $30.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars.

