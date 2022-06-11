Insider Buying: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) CEO Purchases $10,208.00 in Stock

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) CEO Vincent J. Angotti bought 46,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $10,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,919 shares in the company, valued at $223,722.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

