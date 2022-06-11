Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CFO Sells $154,406.92 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $154,406.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,727.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 128.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $7,132,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

