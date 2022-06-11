Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CFO Sells $154,406.92 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $154,406.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,727.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of PCRX stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 128.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $7,132,000.
About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.