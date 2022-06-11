Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $31,372.50 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80.

NYSE:HSY opened at $213.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $324.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day moving average is $205.32. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 11.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.