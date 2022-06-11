Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 725.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

INSI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,440. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

About Insight Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.