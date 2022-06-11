Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 43,066,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,990,330. The company has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.