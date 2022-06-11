International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 379.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 313,400 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 3.6% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $59,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

NYSE IFF opened at $124.90 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

