Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

