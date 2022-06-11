IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. IonQ has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $5,374,390.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,303,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,157,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,969,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,265,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

