IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $800.57 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $800.57 million and approximately $18.94 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VITE (VITE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00048537 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

