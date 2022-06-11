iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Position Raised by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

