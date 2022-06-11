iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 4.1% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned 0.61% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 154,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 110,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.39. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.08.

