iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in May

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,158,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.196 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.