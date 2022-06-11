iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 145,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 272,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94.

