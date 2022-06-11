iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the May 15th total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $45.36 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,334,000.

