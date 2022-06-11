iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the May 15th total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $45.36 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.
