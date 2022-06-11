iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,149,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,883,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after acquiring an additional 242,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,226,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $57.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

