iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.59

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 32187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,131,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,854,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 167,748 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter worth $7,854,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

