iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR) Trading Down 3.9%

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.46. 327,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 364,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.
