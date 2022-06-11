Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 1,135.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JRONY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.35) to €18.10 ($19.46) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.68) to €19.20 ($20.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

