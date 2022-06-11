Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

HNDL stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.