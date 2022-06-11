Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.8% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,189,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

