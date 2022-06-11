Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Raised to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC cut Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.50) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,404.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.3646 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.