KamPay (KAMPAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $157,947.00

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, KamPay has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. KamPay has a total market cap of $784,868.12 and $157,947.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KamPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.00344707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00030615 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00437548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KamPay Coin Profile

KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin . KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

