Kanen Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Camping World comprises approximately 8.7% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Camping World worth $25,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,621,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $26.77 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.82.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.