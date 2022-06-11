Karen Anderson Purchases 3,097 Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) insider Karen Anderson acquired 3,097 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £1,796.26 ($2,250.95).

Shares of VTU stock opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.71) on Friday. Vertu Motors plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38.70 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.95). The company has a market capitalization of £200.30 million and a P/E ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

