Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Up 775.0% in May

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KPCPY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 5,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,369. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

