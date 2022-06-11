Kcash Market Capitalization Achieves $472,676.52 (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $472,676.52 and $287,596.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007890 BTC.

About Kcash

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

