Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

MCRI opened at $63.42 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

