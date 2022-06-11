Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $49.59 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.48 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

