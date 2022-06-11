Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,608 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Insteel Industries worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IIIN stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $791.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $213.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $49,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $110,336.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $631,937. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

