Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Minerals Technologies worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 147,840 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

MTX opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

