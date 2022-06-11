Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Independent Bank Group worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,663.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $187,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,617.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $67.71 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBTX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

